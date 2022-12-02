News

Three-Month Sentence: We've filed motion to set aside conviction – FHQ

The Force Headquarters (FHQ), Friday, said an application to “set aside” the conviction, and subsequent sentencing of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, for contempt/disobedience, has been filed before the Federal high Court in Abuja.

New Telegraph recalls that the court, in a ruling that was delivered, Tuesday November 29, by Justice M. O. Olajuwon, committed the police to a prison term of three months, or until he obeys an order of court made since October 21, 2011.

In a statement, Friday, the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said: “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, following the committal order issued by the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday, 29th November 2022, has approached the Court to file a motion to set aside the contempt proceeding and committal order”.

According to him: “In the motion filed before the Federal High Court in the Federal Capital Territory on Thursday, 1st December 2022, the IGP extensively highlighted grounds why the orders should be set aside including noting that he had not been appointed into office as Inspector-General of Police when the case was instituted and the reinstatement order in question granted.

“He also affirmed that the contempt proceedings were served by substituted means in November 2018 and January, 2019 respectively, on the then Inspector-General of Police, and not on him as the incumbent.”

 

