Three more bodies recovered in Kaduna

Three decomposing bodies have been recovered by security operatives in Kaduna community where killings and reprisals have been taking place since last week. This came as the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has warned of a growing humanitarian crisis following the killings in the area.

 

Meanwhile, the new bodies were discovered in Ungwan Jatau Boto and Ungwan Gimba in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area. Security operatives, who discovered the bodies, posited that the victims might have died about three to four days ago.

 

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, saind in a statement that “in the latest operational feedback from the military to the Kaduna State government, three more corpses have been recovered during clearance operations at Ungwan Jatau Boto and Ungwan Gimba general areas of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area.

 

“The decomposing bodies – estimated to have been dead for three or more days – are of citizens from the sides involved in the recent spate of violence, attacks and reprisal killings. “Security agencies have been informed for appropriate action. The government will disclose the identities of the decomposing bodies once they are identified.” The commissioner also disclosed that the Executive Secretary of the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency, Abubakar Hassan, alongside officials of the agency, visited displaced citizens at Zonkwa and Ungwan Idi in Zangon Kataf and Kauru local government areas. He added: “The visit was for the purpose of assessment, and to provide some relief materials to displaced citizens, in compliance with Governor Nasir el- Rufai’s directives.

 

“The State Emergency Management Agency has also drawn the government’s attention to the swelling number of displaced citizens following the killing and counter- killing in the two local government areas.

 

“To this end, the issue is receiving attention for immediate intervention. “Citizens are firmly assured that the Kaduna State government will continue to work assiduously for the peace and security of the state.”

