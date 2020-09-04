Sports

Three more PSG players test positive for coronavirus

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Three more Paris Saint-Germain players have tested positive for coronavirus, the French club has confirmed.
In what is a major setback to the French champions’ preparations for the new season, the players will now observe protocols relating to quarantine, reports Sky Sports.
“The latest SarsCoV2 PCR tests carried out within the Paris Saint-Germain squad confirm the result of three new positive cases,” the club wrote in a post on Twitter. “These players follow the appropriate health protocol.”
The news comes 24 hours after three other PSG players returned positive tests, with Brazilian forward Neymar among that group.
The French domestic season is already underway but PSG are yet to play because of their run to the Champions League final.
PSG were due to face Lens in their French 2020/21 top flight opener just six days after their 1-0 loss to Bayern in the Champions League final, but the game will now be played after the international break, giving them 12 days to prepare for the beginning of the campaign.
Ligue 1 was the most high profile European professional football league not to resume matches following the coronavirus pandemic, with PSG handed the title.
Thomas Tuchel’s side were 12 points clear at the top before play was suspended in March.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Ballon d’Or will not be awarded in 2020

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Ballon d’Or will not be awarded in 2020, the award organisers Group L’Equipe have confirmed. The decision comes after consultation with the group stakeholders, who decided that the conditions under which the award is usually handed out could not be met this year, reports Sky Sports. Near worldwide stoppages because of the coronavirus – […]
Sports

Nneka Ede buys Portuguese club, Lusitano

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigerian entrepreneur Nneka Ede has purchased Portuguese clubside Lusitano Ginásio Clube, Futebol, SAD. Starting in June 2020, Mrs Ede has become the new owner of the 108-yearold club, which competes in the Campeonato de Portugal, the third division of Portugal’s football pyramid. A statement from the club said: “After months of negotiations with different entities, […]
Sports

Onazi: At the time I got married, people advised me to still enjoy life

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

“She was cautious and very intelligent. I knew she was going to be a good asset to me. She nurtured my attitude, character, as she gave reasons for me to be calm and do things the right way among my friends. I will say it is a blessing.” Those were the remarks of Nigerian international, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: