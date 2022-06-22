News

Three more senators dump APC for opposition parties

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

Three senators of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday resigned their membership of the party and joined opposition platforms. The lawmakers are Senators Ahmad Babba Kaita (Katsina North); Lawal Yahaya Gumau (Bauchi South) and Francis Alimikhena (Edo North).

Kaita and Alimikhena defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party while Gumau joined the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP). The notice of their resignation and defection was contained in three separate letters read during plenary by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan. Babba Kaita’s letter reads in part; “As the senator representing Katsina North senatorial district, I write to formally notify you of my resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and has declared for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). “My resignation from the APC was borne out of the marginalisation of critical stakeholders by the state government and leadership of the party in Katsina State, where small people like me do not have a chance.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ondo: S’Court upholds Akeredolu’s election

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

The Supreme Court yesterday by a split decision of four-to-three upheld the victory of Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as Governor of Ondo State.   In the majority judgment delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim, four of the seven-member panel, dismissed the appeal by Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) and his party, the Peoples Democratic […]
News

Former Emir Sanusi confirmed as Supreme Leader of Tijjaniyya Sect in Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muhammad Kabir, Kano The controversy surrounding the appointment of the former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, as the Grand Khalifa of the Tijjaniyya Islamic Movement in Nigeria, as finally been laid to rest. Sanusi has now been officially appointed the leader of the movement in Nigeria by the Supreme Global Leader of the […]
News

Rendered homeless by fire, widow seeks help

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

A widow, whose house was razed by fire incident at Ikot Obio Asanga in Nsit Ibom Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State, has appealed to government, corporate organisations, religious bodies and spirited individuals for help to enable her survive the harsh economy and have a place to lay her head. Madam Arit George, an old […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica