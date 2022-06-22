Three more senators dump APC for opposition parties

Three senators of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday resigned their membership of the party and joined opposition platforms. The lawmakers are Senators Ahmad Babba Kaita (Katsina North); Lawal Yahaya Gumau (Bauchi South) and Francis Alimikhena (Edo North).

Kaita and Alimikhena defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party while Gumau joined the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP). The notice of their resignation and defection was contained in three separate letters read during plenary by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan. Babba Kaita’s letter reads in part; “As the senator representing Katsina North senatorial district, I write to formally notify you of my resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and has declared for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). “My resignation from the APC was borne out of the marginalisation of critical stakeholders by the state government and leadership of the party in Katsina State, where small people like me do not have a chance.”

