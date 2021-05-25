Metro & Crime

Three motorcyclists shot dead in Lagos

…police repel attacks on two stations

 

Policemen attached to Ile-Epo Police Division yesterday allegedly chased a rider to death in an attempt to seize his  motorcycle at the Abule-Egba area of Lagos metropolis. It was learnt that the motorcyclist, identified simply as Hamisu, was working when the policemen attempted to raid him and others.

 

While Hamisu was trying to evade arrest, a truck conveying goods into the market in the area, crushed him. He was later confirmed dead at the hospital where he was rushed to by his colleagues.

 

This was as policemen reportedly shot dead two riders at Elemoro area of the state on Sunday. A trader at the Ile-Epo market, Mrs. Toyin Adekoya, said immediately Hausa youths heard that Hamisu had died, they took to the street and started vandalising everything within their reach.

 

Adekoya said the Hausa youth and some miscreants in the area mobilised and went straight to the police station with the intention of burning it.

 

According to her, immediately the Divisional Police Officer and other policemen in the station sighted the youth coming towards their station, they fled. She said:

 

“They were, however, repelled by a combined team of policemen from the Task Force, Rapid Response Squad (RRS) and other divisional police stations and Area Command.

 

We were unable to open the market, but the shanties close to the station used by the Hausa youths were set ablaze by the policemen. Some of them were also arrested and detained in police Black Maria.

 

“Since the government said it was banning Okada operators in the state, most policemen usually capitalise on that to extort the riders. The excesses of policemen at Ile-Epo are getting too much. The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, should caution them.” Another trader, Mr. Chukwuemeka Okafor, said policemen attached to Oke-Odo Police Division allegedly killed a man which resulted in the crisis.

 

He said: “The policemen killed an Okada rider when they were chasing him. That made his colleagues and the people around to take their grievances to Oke-Odo Police Station with the purpose of burning it down.

 

“Some of the protesters tried burning the police station before more policemen arrived to save the situation. It was the quick intervention of the police team that saved the situation; the whole station would have burnt completely.”

