Metro & Crime

Three nabbed for killing Uber driver, stealing car in Lagos

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Three youths have been arrested for allegedly killing a Uber driver and making away with his Toyota Corolla saloon car at Meiran area of Lagos State. The suspects identified as Rilwan Nasiru (27), Sodiq Taiwo (23) and one other Oladimeji (20), they were arrested by operatives attached totheMeiranPoliceDivision, arrested the three male suspects who conspired together and gruesomely murdered an Uber driver, Morenikeji Stephen, (27), and went away with his car. The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu in a statement Wednesday said the suspects booked the Uber service online, lured the driver to the Meiran area and strangled him to death.

The suspects, after the dastardly act, dumped his body on the Abule Egba Bridge, along the Lagos/Abeokuta Expressway and made away with his Toyota Corolla Saloon car with Registration number KSF 830 GX. Ajisebutu said following a report by the victim’s fiancée at the Police Division on September 6, detectives immediately put in motion investigation mechanisms which led to the arrest of the suspects in their criminal hideouts, and recovery of the stolen car. The spokesperson, however, said the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, pleased with the breakthrough but saddened by the incident, had directed that the case should be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and prosecution. The Police boss while commiserating with the victim’s family has assured that no stone would be left unturnedtodiligentlyprosecute the case. He further admonishes Uber drivers and others operating a similar business to be security conscious always and be wary of the passengers who patronize them.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Terrorist allegation: I’ll no longer exchange words with Ortom – Says Mohammed

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed said he has resolved not to exchange words with his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom any more, over the latter’s allegation that Mohammed was planning to assassinate him (Ortom). Ortom had at a press conference, referred Governor Mohammed as a “terrorist”, and said he should be held responsible if […]
Metro & Crime

Ebonyi: Seven LGAs denounce FGM

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Seven out of 13 local government areas of Ebonyi State have outlawed Female Genital Mutilation (FGM). Director, National Orientation Agency (NOA), in the state, Dr. Emmanuel Abah stated this in Ishiaka, Ivo Local Government Area during a public declaration against FGM by five communities in Ivo. The event was organised by the Agency with support […]
Metro & Crime

Rep urges Plateau Govt. to conduct elections in 4 LGAs

Posted on Author Musa Pam,

The House Member representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives Abuja Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos has advised the Plateau State government to conduct elections in four local government areas of the state. Bagos stated this while speaking to journalists on Wednesday in Jos. It would be recalled that the state government […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica