Three nabbed for killing Uber driver, stealing car in Lagos

Three youths have been arrested for allegedly killing a Uber driver and making away with his Toyota Corolla saloon car at Meiran area of Lagos State.

The suspects identified as Rilwan Nasiru (27), Sodiq Taiwo (23) and one other Oladimeji (20), they were arrested by operatives attached to the Meiran Police Division, arrested the three male suspects who conspired together and gruesomely murdered an Uber driver, Morenikeji Stephen, (27), and went away with his car.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu in a statement Wednesday said the suspects booked the Uber service online, lured the driver to the Meiran area and strangled him to death. The suspects, after the dastardly act, dumped his body on the Abule Egba Bridge, along the Lagos/Abeokuta Expressway and made away with his Toyota Corolla Saloon car with Registration number KSF 830 GX.

Ajisebutu said following a report by the victim’s fiancée at the Police Division on September 6, detectives immediately put in motion investigation mechanisms which led to the arrest of the suspects in their criminal hideouts, and recovery of the stolen car.

The spokesperson, however, said the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, pleased with the breakthrough but saddened by the incident, had directed that the case should be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and prosecution.

The Police boss while commiserating with the victim’s family has assured that no stone would be left unturned to diligently prosecute the case. He further admonishes Uber drivers and others operating a similar business to be security conscious always and be wary of the passengers who patronize them.

