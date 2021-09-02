News

Three Nasarawa lawmakers escape assassination

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel Comment(0)

Three lawmakers of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Hon Samuel Tsebe (APC – Akwanga South), Hon David Maiyaki (APC – Karu/ Gitata) and Hon (Dr) Peter Akwe (PDP – Obi 1) have escaped assassination along the Akwanga-Lafia road. The incident, which happened around 10am, yesterday, occurred when the lawmakers were said to be returning from a burial of the elder brother of the wife of Hon. Tsebe when the suspected assassins shot at the vehicle of Hon. Tsebe at Wowyen village, along the Akwanga-Lafia road. It was learnt that the gunmen shot at the vehicles of the lawmakers when they were driving in the company of each other.

Hon. Samuel Tsebe (APC- Akwanga South) expressed gratitude to God for saving his life and the lives of his colleagues. “We left Akwanga this morning heading to the office after the burial which was conducted yesterday. When we were approaching Wowyen village along Akwanga-Lafia road that is between Police Mobile Training College, Ende Hills and the village towards the bridge.

“I heard a gun shot by the driver’s side of my car in which I was the one driving. “The bullet shattered the glasses of my car. The shot was targeted at the driver which was me. That is what made me suspicious that someone was monitoring my movement and knew that I was the one driving.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

MOSOP: S’Court’s N17bn damages against Shell, punishment for atrocities

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has described the decision of the Supreme Court to uphold the N17 billion damages awarded against Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) as a punishment for the atrocities the oil giant committed in Ogoniland.   The apex court had ordered Shell to pay N17 billion to […]
News

Okowa hails WHO, UNICEF, NCDC on partnership against yellow fever

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has commended the partnership provided by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA); the World Health Organisation (WHO); United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF); the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Rotary Club, Nigeria Red Cross and Community-Based Organisations (CBOs) against yellow fever and other killer diseases in the state. […]
News

Joe Biden accepts Democratic nomination for president

Posted on Author Reporter

  Joe Biden has accepted the Democratic nomination as their presidential candidate in the November election. Biden’s nomination came on the second night of the party’s virtual National Convention under the theme, “Leadership Matters”. His emergence followed the announcement of votes by party delegates from across the country via video messages. The candidate immediately took […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica