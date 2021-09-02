Three Nasarawa lawmakers escape assassination

Three lawmakers of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Hon Samuel Tsebe (APC – Akwanga South), Hon David Maiyaki (APC – Karu/ Gitata) and Hon (Dr) Peter Akwe (PDP – Obi 1) have escaped assassination along the Akwanga-Lafia road. The incident, which happened around 10am, yesterday, occurred when the lawmakers were said to be returning from a burial of the elder brother of the wife of Hon. Tsebe when the suspected assassins shot at the vehicle of Hon. Tsebe at Wowyen village, along the Akwanga-Lafia road. It was learnt that the gunmen shot at the vehicles of the lawmakers when they were driving in the company of each other.

Hon. Samuel Tsebe (APC- Akwanga South) expressed gratitude to God for saving his life and the lives of his colleagues. “We left Akwanga this morning heading to the office after the burial which was conducted yesterday. When we were approaching Wowyen village along Akwanga-Lafia road that is between Police Mobile Training College, Ende Hills and the village towards the bridge.

“I heard a gun shot by the driver’s side of my car in which I was the one driving. “The bullet shattered the glasses of my car. The shot was targeted at the driver which was me. That is what made me suspicious that someone was monitoring my movement and knew that I was the one driving.”

Like this: Like Loading...