Three new deaths as Nigeria records 136 fresh COVID-19 infections

Three people were confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Saturday, while 136 new positive samples were recorded in 16 states across Nigeria.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new figures in its update for September 26, 2020.

With the new deaths confirmed on Saturday, a total of 1,106 fatalities have now been recorded across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to the breakdown of deaths for each state, Lagos has the highest figure with 205 fatalities, followed by Edo with 107, and FCT with 77; Kogi has the lowest number with two deaths recorded.

For positive samples, Lagos topped the list on Saturday with 41 new cases, followed by Ogun with 27, and Rivers with 19.

A total of 116 patients were discharged on Saturday, increasing the recovery count to 49,722.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has now crossed 500,000 in its total number of samples tested since February when the index case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the country — close to 60,000 of those samples have tested positive for the virus.

Lagos still has the highest number of active cases with 3,764 patients, followed by Oyo with 879 positive infections, while Plateau has 834.

Only Kogi and Zamfara currently have no active case of the coronavirus.

Out of a total of 58,198 positive infections confirmed across the country, 7,370 are still active cases.

BREAKDOWN

136 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-41

Ogun-27

Rivers-19

Abia-10

Oyo-6

Plateau-6

Bauchi-5

Ondo-5

Ekiti-4

Kaduna-4

Edo-3

Ebonyi-2

Bayelsa-1

Delta-1

Osun-1

Yobe-1

*58,198 confirmed

49,722 discharged

1,106 deaths

