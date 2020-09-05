News

Three new deaths as Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections near 55,000

Three people were confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Friday, increasing Nigeria’s fatality toll to 1,051.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new deaths in its update for September 4, 2020.
The agency also confirmed 156 new positive samples in 16 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).
With the cases confirmed on Friday, a total of 54,743 coronavirus infections have now been recorded in the country.
According to the breakdown for September 4, Lagos topped the list of states with new cases with 36 positive samples, followed by FCT, with 35 and Oyo with 29, while Niger had the least figure with one infection recorded in the state.
A total of 189 people were discharged on Friday, increasing the number of recoveries to 42,816.
BREAKDOWN
156 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-36
FCT-35
Oyo-29
Kaduna-10
Abia-9
Osun-5
Ogun-5
Enugu-5
Rivers-4
Nasarawa-3
Ekiti-3
Imo-3
Edo-2
Kwara-2
Katsina-2
Plateau-2
Niger-1
*54,743 confirmed
42,816 discharged
1,051 deaths

