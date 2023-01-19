Business

Three Nigerian tech startups secure $600,000 pre-seed fund

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

Three Nigerian tech startups, PaddyCover, Farmz2U, and Eight Medical, have secured a total of $600,000 from pre-seed venture capital and accelerator Catalyst Fund. This breaks down to $200,000 each for each of the three startups to support their businesses. The funding was part of a $2 million investment into 10 startups building solutions to improve the resilience of climate- vulnerable communities in Africa. Each of the 10 startups is offered $100,000 of equity investments as well as $100,000 of hands-on venture-building support. The fund is said to be the inaugural cohort of the new $30 million VC fund of Catalyst Fund, anchored by financial sector development agency FSD Africa, which is aimed at supporting early-stage founders to develop technology that will make Africa more resilient to the impacts of climate change.

The three Nigerian startups benefiting from the funding cover insurtech, agtech, and medtech. PaddyCover works with established insurers and digital platforms to design and offer bespoke products via their platform that facilitates flexible insurance packages, including health, life, and, in the future, index-based crop insurance. The offerings are built into the lifestyle touchpoints of the customer, either as a convenience or as complementary valueadds. Farmz2U is an agtech enterprise driving sustainable agriculture. Through Farmz2U, farmers can access personalised farming advice (especially on regenerative farming practices), affordable credit, quality and traceable inputs, and direct buyers for their harvest. Eight Medical is a cloud-native Emergency Medical Services (EMS) platform that provides on-demand urgent care when and where it is needed.

This “911 for Africa” connects emergency medical responders on motorcycles to users in distress in 10 minutes or less, including for climate-induced crises. While expressing the Fund’s excitement in partnering with groundbreaking African startups working to build a more resilient and sustainable future, the Managing Partner of Catalyst Fund, Maelis Carraro, said: “Our goal is to back missiondriven founders that share our vision of a world where every individual has the tools and opportunities they need to thrive. From agritech to insurtech, waste management, disaster response, and carbon finance, these startups display finance, tech, and business model innovations that will help communities better adapt to climate impacts and grow their resilience.” Other African startups that received the investment include Agro Supply from Uganda, Assuraf from Senegal, Bekia from Egypt, Farm to Need from Kenya, Octavia Carbon, also from Kenya, Sand to Green from Morocco, and VAIS from Egypt. Only Nigeria has up to three startups in the cohort.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

‘How African carriers can tap into SAATM, ACfTA’

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

For Africa to reap abundantly from the gains of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, the continent should be seen as a single market with free movement of persons and business with free movement of goods and services across the region.   A former Managing Director of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Richard […]
Business

Opioid crisis: McKinsey reaches $573m settlement

Posted on Author Our Reporters

McKinsey & Co, the consulting firm, has agreed to pay $573 million to resolve investigations by most U.S. states over its alleged role in “turbocharging” sales of opioids, fueling a nationwide epidemic, Reuters reported yesterday. The settlement with 47 states, the District of Columbia and five territories was announced by multiple state attorneys general. It […]
Business

NSE records midweek gain of N20bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday closed on the positive route to maintain uptrend as bulls sustained grip on the local bourse for the fourth trading session following gains recorded by blue chip firms. The local bourse recorded18 gainers against 12 losers as market sentiments remained green. All-Share Index appreciated […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica