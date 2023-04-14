Metro & Crime News World News

Three Nigerians Indicted Over $6m Fraud In US

Three Nigerians have been indicted in the United States (US) over alleged fraud relating to a business email compromise (BEC) scheme to the tune of $6 million.

The US Department of Justice, in a statement on Thursday, said the defendants allegedly conspired with some residents in Maryland to gain “unauthorised access to email accounts associated with individuals and businesses”.

The suspects who are said to be residing in South Africa are Kosi Goodness Simon-Ebo, 29; James Junior Aliyu, 28; and Henry Onyedikachi Echefu, 31.

One of them is being extradited from Canada to the U.S. to face a federal indictment on Friday, April 14 in a U.S. District Court in Greenbelt, MD.

It was gathered that the co-conspirators then allegedly sent false wiring instructions to the victims’ email accounts from “spoofed” emails, which are emails with forged sender addresses, to deceive the victims into sending money to bank accounts controlled by perpetrators of the scheme, called “drop accounts”.

The indictment also alleges that the defendants conspired to commit money laundering by disbursing the fraudulently obtained funds in the drop accounts to other accounts by initiating account transfers, withdrawing cash, obtaining cashier’s checks and by writing checks to other individuals and entities, hiding the true ownership and the source of those assets.

If convicted, the defendants each face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for the wire fraud conspiracy, for the money laundering conspiracy, and for each count of wire fraud, the US justice department said.

