Metro & Crime

Three officers injured as gunmen attack police checkpoint in Anambra

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Three police officers in Anambra have sustained injuries, following an attack by gunmen on a police checkpoint in Aguata LGA of the state.

According to NAN, the attack occurred in Isuofia, on the Ekwulobia Igboukwu road in Aguata LGA of Anambra, on Thursday.

Tochukwu Ikenga, police spokesperson in Anambra, confirmed the development on Friday.

According to Ikenga, three personnel on duty sustained gunshot injuries, but no death was recorded.

“The mobile police personnel posted to the point gallantry repelled the attack. Unfortunately, three of them sustained gunshot injuries during the gun battle with the hoodlums,” he said.

“Following the quick deployment of operatives in the area by the command, calm has since returned to the area.”

He added that police operatives are currently hunting for the assailants.

Meanwhile, the development comes amid increasing attacks on security operatives across states in the south-east in recent months.

Hours before the incident in Osuofia, officers had repelled an attack by gunmen on the Nteje police divisional headquarters in Oyi LGA of the state.

The attack in Nteje occurred around 3am on Thursday.

Also, shortly before the attack on the Nteje divisional headquarters, four officers were killed when gunmen invaded the Atani police station in Ogbaru LGA of the state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Court sentences man to 7 years imprisonment for fake drugs circulation

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The ongoing war against circulation of substandard and falsified medicines in Nigeria by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) received a boost on Tuesday when a Federal High Court in Awka, Anambra State, sentenced a middle-aged man, Ogbodo Friday, to seven years imprisonment without an option of fine for endangering […]
Metro & Crime

Heavy shooting as unknown gunmen attack Imo police station

Posted on Author Reporter

  Heaving shootings were reported Friday night at as unknown gunmen attacked the Mgbidi Police Station in Imo State. Statement from the Imi Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO CSP Michael Abattam on Saturday said the hoodlums were, however, repelled. The statement said the gunmen, who operated in white Hilux, struck at about 8:45 pm. “The […]
Metro & Crime

Contempt: Rite Foods seeks committal of NBC’s MD to prison

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Rite Foods Ltd is pushing for the committal to prison of the Managing Director of the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC), Mathieu Seguin for contempt of court over alleged disobedience of an order of a Federal High Court in Lagos. At the resumed hearing of the matter before Justice Lewis Allagoa on Wednesday, Rite Foods’ lawyer, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica