Three officers injured as gunmen attack police checkpoint in Anambra

Three police officers in Anambra have sustained injuries, following an attack by gunmen on a police checkpoint in Aguata LGA of the state.

According to NAN, the attack occurred in Isuofia, on the Ekwulobia Igboukwu road in Aguata LGA of Anambra, on Thursday.

Tochukwu Ikenga, police spokesperson in Anambra, confirmed the development on Friday.

According to Ikenga, three personnel on duty sustained gunshot injuries, but no death was recorded.

“The mobile police personnel posted to the point gallantry repelled the attack. Unfortunately, three of them sustained gunshot injuries during the gun battle with the hoodlums,” he said.

“Following the quick deployment of operatives in the area by the command, calm has since returned to the area.”

He added that police operatives are currently hunting for the assailants.

Meanwhile, the development comes amid increasing attacks on security operatives across states in the south-east in recent months.

Hours before the incident in Osuofia, officers had repelled an attack by gunmen on the Nteje police divisional headquarters in Oyi LGA of the state.

The attack in Nteje occurred around 3am on Thursday.

Also, shortly before the attack on the Nteje divisional headquarters, four officers were killed when gunmen invaded the Atani police station in Ogbaru LGA of the state.

