Three OPC members detained over Wakili’s arrest released on bail

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Three Odua People’s Congress (OPC) members detained by the Oyo State police over their Sunday morning arrest of the dreaded Fulani warlord, Wakili Isikilu, were on Tuesday day released on bail.

Waki had severally been reported to have been terrorizing the people of Ibarapa communities and linked with the series of kidnappings being recorded in the areas.

The trio were released from the police custody at the Iyaganku Police Station around 5.40 p.m.

Their release was sequel to the intervention of the Oyo State government and the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, who had said that justice must be served on the matter.

Gani Adams had cried that it was unfair and unjust to arrest and detain those who risked their lives to ensure an alleged criminal was arrested and handed over to the police.

The police and the army had failed to achieve the same feat.

