Three Oyo cabinet members test positive for COVID-19

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has confirmed that three members of the State Executive Council tested positive for coronavirus.
The governor in a tweet on Wednesday, said the members have been contacted for treatment.
Makinde, who advised residents of the state to take preventive measures against the disease, reiterated that COVID-19 was still in the state.
He said: “Today, we received COVID-19 confirmation tests for all members of the Oyo State Executive Council (EXCO). Sadly, three tests came back positive, and two were inconclusive so they will need to be retested.
“The EXCO members have been contacted and contact tracing has begun. Also, their offices have been closed and will be decontaminated.
“Let me reiterate that COVID-19 is still very much with us. That we are taking steps to re-open the economy, does not mean that the virus has disappeared. We must each take actions to protect ourselves and our families.
“We must each own our actions and take preventive measures which include washing our hands with soap and water, wearing face masks whenever we are with other people and maintaining proper social distancing from others.
“We also must not forget the various advisories the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force has issued regarding what to eat to boost our immune systems. Sometimes, even after following all directives, we may still get the virus.
“When this happens, we need to have our bodies ready to fight this disease. We all join in prayer for our colleagues who have come down with the coronavirus and wish them a speedy recovery.”

