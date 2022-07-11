Metro & Crime

Three petition Edo CP, allege threat to their lives by EDHA member

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, BENIN Comment(0)

Three indigenes of Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State, namely, Judu Agia, Edo Ojigbede and Kenneth Ojeriakhi have petitioned the state Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro over alleged threat to their lives by those they described as agents of the member representing Igueben constituency in the state House Of Assembly, Hon. Ephraim Aluebhosele.

 

In the petition dated July 6, 2022 and written by their solicitor, P. I. Akhilomen Esq. for P. I. Akhilomen & Co, they alleged that Aluebhosele led people suspected to be cultists from Benin City in two different jeeps with plate numbers covered to Igueben to threaten their lives on July 2nd.

 

“That the said Hon. Ephraim Aluebhosele led the gang of cultist num-  rebering 10, armed with guns and other dangerous weapons to the houses of our clients threatening them that he will eliminate our clients and their family members should they fail to support his candidate, and the cultists seriously warned our client that their second visit will be bloody.

 

“That since the threat and fear of being killed due to the security problems in Nigeria, our clients and family members no longer sleep in their various houses and now take refuge in their neighbour’s houses.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

