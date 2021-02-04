Metro & Crime

Three policemen die in Ebonyi auto crash

Uchenna Inya

Three policemen drafted to maintain peace in Effium, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State yesterday lost their lives in a motor accident. The accident occurred at Ezzamgbo axis of the Abakaliki-Enugu Expressway after the Permanent Site of Ebonyi State University (EBSU).

The people of Effium and Ezza Effium in Ohaukwu Local Government Area have been at war in the past two weeks with many lives lost and properties burnt. Policemen and other security personnel were immediately deployed to the community to prevent further breakdown of law and order.

A witness said a Hilux van conveying policemen back to Abakaliki, the state capital, after their official duties in Effium, hit a concrete pavement on the road and jumped to the other side of the road, hit electricity poles. According to the witness, three of the policemen died instantly. The state Commissioner of Police, Garba Aliyu, confirmed the policemen’s death. He said: “Three officers died on their way back from Effium where they went to restore peace while 10 others are in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital now.

“I am in the hospital now. We lost three officers while 10 are in the Intensive Care Unit.” Meanwhile, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loveth Odah, told our correspondent that normalcy was returning to the Effium community. Odah said residents of the community who fled to Izzi, Ohaukwu, and parts of Benue State were making their way back home. She said: “They decided to use traditional means to make peace and they have embraced peace.

As I talk to you now, normalcy has returned to the area. They have agreed to drop their hostility against one another and we are very happy with them for that. “The CP has directed that the suspects arrested with offensive weapons and the suspected warriors who keep on killing innocent citizens be charged to court because we recovered not less than 20 pump action guns and other offensive weapons from them. “The suspects arrested should be over 50.”

