Three policemen die returning from Ebonyi war zone

Three of the policemen posted to Effium, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State to maintain peace in the community following the crisis between the people of Effium and Ezza Effium, Wednesday died in a ghastly motor accident.
The incident occurred at Ezzamgbo axis of the Abakaliki/Enugu Expressway after the Permanent Site of the Ebonyi State University (EBSU).
The people of Effium and Ezza Effium in the local government have been at war for two weeks with many lives lost and properties burnt to ashes.
Policemen and other security personnel were immediately deployed to the community to prevent further breakdown of law and order.
An eyewitness said a hilux van conveying the policemen back to Abakaliki, the state capital after their official duties in the troubled Effium, hit a concrete pavement on the road and jumped to opposite hitting electricity poles, leading to the death of three of the policemen instantly.
Confirming the incident, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Garba Aliyu, who spoke with an emotional laden voice said: “Yes three officers died on their way back from Effium where they went to restore peace while 10 others are in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital now,” he said.

