Three policemen dismissed for impersonating EFCC officials

Three policemen were yesterday arraigned in Imo State for allegedly impersonating officials of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This came after the state Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyede, had confirmed that 11 policemen had been dismissed for corruption while 19 others were under investigation.

The cops, who have since been dismissed by the command, were arrested on the orders of the state commissioner of police for allegedly embarking on a criminal operation of arresting and extorting money from suspected internet fraudsters in the name of the EFCC. The policemen were said to have been fully dressed in red jackets with trademark EFCC insignia while embarking on the alleged criminal venture.

After their arrest, the policemen were subsequently found guilty in an orderly room trial and were dismissed from the Force after the victims made official complaints. After attending court yesterday, the dismissed cops were returned to custody, as the court did not sit. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed that the sacked cops had been charged to court but the trial could not commence as the court did not sit.

