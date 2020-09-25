Metro & Crime

Three policemen dismissed for impersonating EFCC officials

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Comment(0)

Three policemen were yesterday arraigned in Imo State for allegedly impersonating officials of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This came after the state Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyede, had confirmed that 11 policemen had been dismissed for corruption while 19 others were under investigation.

The cops, who have since been dismissed by the command, were arrested on the orders of the state commissioner of police for allegedly embarking on a criminal operation of arresting and extorting money from suspected internet fraudsters in the name of the EFCC. The policemen were said to have been fully dressed in red jackets with trademark EFCC insignia while embarking on the alleged criminal venture.

After their arrest, the policemen were subsequently found guilty in an orderly room trial and were dismissed from the Force after the victims made official complaints. After attending court yesterday, the dismissed cops were returned to custody, as the court did not sit. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed that the sacked cops had been charged to court but the trial could not commence as the court did not sit.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

A’Ibom set to establish Audit Commission

Posted on Author Reporter

  Akwa Ibom State government has granted approval for the establishment of an Audit Commission to ensure transparency and accountability in the runing of the state administration. This was part of the resolutions of the Executive Council Meeting of Tuesday, presided over by the state Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, at Government House, Uyo. Briefing State House […]
Metro & Crime

Niger-Delta women plan peaceful rally for Akpabio

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Women from the Niger Delta region have concluded plans to stage a peaceful rally to celebrate the efforts of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio for what they described as unprecedented records of development in the short time he has been in charge.   According to the organisers of the rally, Dr […]
Metro & Crime

Self-kidnap: Lady, accomplice bag two-week community service

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju ADO-EKITI

A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ado- Ekiti, Ekiti State sentenced an 18-year-old boy, Olawusi Victor, and Idris Mary (20) to two weeks community service for alleged selfkidnapping.   The two were among the 18 suspected criminals paraded last week in Ado- Ekiti by the police. In the course of the community service, the convicts […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: