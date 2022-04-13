Metro & Crime

Three power towers collapse in Ogun, plunge Abeokuta, others into darkness

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Three power towers have collapsed in Ogun State, plunging Abeokuta, the state capital and other communities into darkness.

According to the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), the three towers on the Papalanto/Ojere 132KV double-circuit lines collapsed, leaving the state capital, Ayetoro, Imeko, Owode-Egba and Mowe with no power supply for days.

In a statement signed by its management on Wednesday, the IBEDC said, the collapse of the towers adversely affected Abeokuta Transmission Sub-station (T/S), Ojere and New Abeokuta T/S at Kobape.

The statement, which was shared on the social media handle of IBEDC, indicated that, all the 33KV feeders from the affected sub-stations will be out until the towers are reconstructed.

While no specific time was given for the reconstruction, residents of the entire Abeokuta metropolis, Ayetoro, Imeko Mowe and Owode Egba will continue to experience power outage, the IBEDC said.

The distribution company apologised to its consumers over the inconvenience, assuring them that power would be restored as soon as the towers are fixed.

“Dear esteemed customer, kindly be informed of the collapse of three towers on the Papalanto/Ojere 132KV double-circuit lines. The incident adversely affected Abeokuta Transmission Sub-station (T/S), Ojere and New Abeokuta T/S at Kobape.

“All 33KV feeders from these two Sub-stations will be out until the towers are reconstructed. As such, the entire city of Abeokuta & environs, Ayetoro, Imeko, Owode Egba and Mowe will be experiencing power outage.

“Power supply will be restored to the affected communities as soon as the towers are reconstructed.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience,” the statement read.

 

