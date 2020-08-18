Arts & Entertainments

Three producers out at Ellen DeGeneres TV show amid backstage turmoil

Three top producers on the “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” have exited the popular television talk show, Warner. Bros said on Monday, after an internal investigation into complaints of bullying, racism and sexual misconduct against them.
A spokesperson for Warner Bros. Television, which produces the show, on Monday said that three senior producers had “parted ways” with the show.
The departures followed weeks of turmoil backstage that has undermined the show’s public message of spreading kindness and happiness, reports Reuters.
Reports of a hostile work place have included criticism that DeGeneres is mean-spirited. These prompted a social media campaign calling for her replacement and public statements of support for the comedian from the likes of Katy Perry, Kevin Hart, Alec Baldwin and Ashton Kutcher.
DeGeneres, 62, on Monday spoke to the staff of her show via Zoom in what Variety said was an emotional and apologetic address.
Variety cited multiple sources as saying that DeGeneres told staff she was “not perfect” and that it was “heartbreaking” to read allegations about the atmosphere on the set.
The accusations of a hostile working environment at the daytime talk show were first made by former staff members in a BuzzFeed article in July. Warner Bros. responded by saying it was investigating and that several staffing changes were being implemented.
“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has won multiple awards since it began airing in 2003. They include the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2012 for DeGeneres herself and multiple statuettes as a favorite television host.

