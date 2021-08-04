Three-quarters of my council under armed herdsmen’s control –Ortom

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has raised the alarm that armed Fulani herdsmen have taken over three-quarters of Guma, his local government area. Addressing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus at Government House in Makurdi yesterday, Ortom claimed the hoodlums had the support of a top politician in the state.

“As we speak armed Fulani herdsmen have taken over three-quarters of my local government,” he said. The governor told the Federal Government to utilize the tactics it deployed in the arrest of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho and Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu, to apprehend the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) leaders allegedly masterminding the killing of innocent Nigerians in the name of open grazing. Ortom slammed the Muhammadu Buhari government for “completely failing to protect the lives of Nigerians”. He urged all Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in the state to embrace unity in order to win the 2023elections. The governor told his appointees wishing to contest positions in the 2023 polls to resign next month to focus on their campaigns. Chairman of the PDP in the state, John Ngbede, said the party was getting stronger.

