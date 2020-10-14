Three rescued as Police storm baby factory in C’River

The Cross River State Police Command has uncovered a baby factory in Obot Udonna village, Akamkpa Local Government Area of the state.

A release from the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abulkadir Jimoh on Wednesday, noted that one Imaobong Asuquo from Obot Udonna village was arrested after intelligence report showed that she was running a baby factory in her house.

According to the Commissioner, three pregnant women were rescued even as he gave their names as Blessing Francis (19), Blessing Okon (19) and Blessing Solomon (21).

He also explained that two children were rescued and gave their names as Bright Solomon, a female whose age he gave as two, while Michael Etim, age seven, is a male.

He maintained that the suspect, Imaobong Asuquo while confessing to the crime, disclosed that she had earlier sold three new born babies at the cost of N500,000 each to one Iquo living at Technical Roundabout in Calabar.

He, however, said the suspect was in the custody while investigation continues.

