Three scientists win Nobel Prize for developing click chemistry

The 2022 Nobel Prize in chemistry has been awarded to three scientists — Morten Meldal, Barry Sharpless and Carolyn Bertozzi. The trio developed a foundation for “click chemistry” which is a functional form of chemistry where molecular building blocks snap together quickly and efficiently. The announcement was made by the Royal Swedish Academy on Wednesday. According to the academy, Meldal and Sharpless were the initial originators of the “elegant and efficient chemical reaction that is now in widespread use” while Bertozzi took it to “a new level” and discovered “click reactions that work inside living organisms”. Their innovation is being utilised in the development of pharmaceuticals, for mapping DNA and creating materials that are more fit for purpose.

