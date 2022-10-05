News

Three scientists win Nobel Prize for developing click chemistry

The 2022 Nobel Prize in chemistry has been awarded to three scientists — Morten Meldal, Barry Sharpless and Carolyn Bertozzi.

The trio developed a foundation for “click chemistry” which is a functional form of chemistry where molecular building blocks snap together quickly and efficiently.

The announcement was made by the Royal Swedish Academy on Wednesday.

According to the academy, Meldal and Sharpless were the initial originators of the “elegant and efficient chemical reaction that is now in widespread use” while Bertozzi took it to “a new level” and discovered “click reactions that work inside living organisms”.

Their innovation is being utilised in the development of pharmaceuticals, for mapping DNA and creating materials that are more fit for purpose.

Johan Åqvist, Chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry, said: “This year’s Prize in Chemistry deals with not overcomplicating matters, instead working with what is easy and simple.

“Functional molecules can be built even by taking a straightforward route.”

Courtesy of the win, Sharpless becomes the fifth individual to be awarded two Nobel Prizes, having won his first in 2001.

He joins the illustrious list of double Nobel laureates; John Bardeen, Marie Skłodowska Curie, Linus Pauling and Frederick Sanger.

The winners will share 10 million Swedish crowns ($900,357) among themselves.

 

