News Top Stories

Three S’East states evacuate citizens from Jos

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri Comment(0)

Three states in the South-East of the country have moved to evacuate their citizens from Jos, the Plateau State capital, following the escalation of violence in the area and the closure of the University of Jos.

 

The states are Abia, Ebonyi and Enugu. While Enugu has completed the evacuation of her citizens from the conflict area, Abia as at the time of filing this report, had its citizens heading home, with Ebonyi State commencing the procedure for the evacuation of their citizens from Jos.

 

The Enugu State government disclosed that it had safely evacuated 135 indigenes of the state who are students of University of Jos (UNIJOS) from the school to their respective homes and destinations following the crisis. Special Adviser to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on Students Affairs, Hon. Chidi Ilogebe, disclosed that 37 evacuated students returned safely to Enugu on Tuesday, 28 were conveyed to Abuja to join their loved ones while others were taken to their various homes within Plateau and surrounding areas based on their requests, amid tight security.

 

Contacted around 9:30am Tuesday, the Commissioner for Information in Abia State, Chief John Okeiyi Kalu, told our correspondent that he was in contact with the evacuation delegation from the state and Abia indigenes in the crisis area had been evacuated.

 

“I can assure you, the Abia State government has already evacuated our indigenes from the area of conflict. I am in contact with the evacuation team and our people are already being conveyed home. As at our last communication, they have crossed Nasarawa state heading under tight security.”

 

The Ebonyi State government has since Monday, also activated the process of evacuating citizens of the state from Jos.

 

A statement signed by the  Commissioner for Information, Hon. Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji noted that following the violent disturbances that led to the closure of University of Jos, Plateau State, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi had authorized the evacuation of the stranded students of Ebonyi State origin from the university.

 

“Consequently, government officials have been dispatched to the institution to ensure safe return of the affected students with immediate effect while we hope that the situation will abate to enable the students to resume their studies,” the statement read.

 

It is believed that Imo and Anambra states will follow suit and expedite the evacuation of their citizens from the crisis area.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG begins N9.9bn grant payment to artisans

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…disburses N6bn to poor households in Zamfara The Federal Government has commenced the payment of a total of N9.9 billion to 330,000 artisans across the country. The largesse is part of the implementation of the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) and translates to the payment of N30,000 onetime grant to each artisan. The payments are meant […]
News Top Stories

North Central People’s Forum divides zone

Posted on Author Johnson Ayantunji, Musa Pam, Baba Negedu and Stephen Femi Oni

  Many have seen the recent formation of the North Central Peoples Forum (NCPF) as being seen by many as vote of no confidence on the umbrella organisation of the north, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), even as the forum has denied the insinuation, insisting that the leaders of the new group are still members […]
News

“Learn New Things, Upgrade New Skills!” Michael Chancellor shares his Success Mantra

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Michael Chancellor’s credit repair firm has achieved massive success. In just two years, it went from a few clients to more than 10K clients and has expanded from one cubicle to an entire floor. Mike is always ready to help people who want to restore their personal credit files or business owners who want to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica