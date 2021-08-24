News

Three S’East states evacuate citizens from Jos

Posted on

Three states in the South-East of the country have moved to evacuate their citizens from Jos, the Plateau State capital, following the escalation of violence in the area and the closure of the University of Jos.

The states are Abia, Ebonyi and Enugu.

While Enugu has completed the evacuation of her citizens from the conflict area, Abia as at the time of filing this report, had its citizens heading home, with Ebonyi State commencing the procedure for the evacuation of their citizens from Jos.

The Enugu State government disclosed that it had safely evacuated 135 indigenes of the state who are students of University of Jos (UNIJOS) from the school to their respective homes and destinations following the crisis.

Special Adviser to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on Students Affairs, Hon. Chidi Ilogebe, disclosed that 37 evacuated students returned safely to Enugu on Tuesday, 28 were conveyed to Abuja to join their loved ones while others were taken to their various homes within Plateau and surrounding areas based on their requests, amid tight security.

Contacted around 9:30am Tuesday, the Commissioner for Information in Abia State, Chief John Okeiyi Kalu, told our correspondent that he was in contact with the evacuation delegation from the state and Abia indigenes in the crisis area had been evacuated.

“I can assure you, the Abia State government has already evacuated our indigenes from the area of conflict. I am in contact with the evacuation team and our people are already being conveyed home. As at our last communication, they have crossed Nasarawa state heading under tight security.”

The Ebonyi State government has since Monday, also activated the process of evacuating citizens of the state from Jos.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Hon. Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji noted that following the violent disturbances that led to the closure of University of Jos, Plateau State, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi had authorized the evacuation of the stranded students of Ebonyi State origin from the university.

“Consequently, government officials have been dispatched to the institution to ensure safe return of the affected students with immediate effect while we hope that the situation will abate to enable the students to resume their studies,” the statement read.

It is believed that Imo and Anambra states will follow suit and expedite the evacuation of their citizens from the crisis area.

