Three secondary school boys allegedly gang rape junior in Ondo         

Babatope Okeowo, Akure

Three secondary school boys have been arrested by men of the Ondo State Police Command for allegedly gang raping one of their juniors in Akure, the state capital.

The teenagers, raging between 17 and 18 years old, were said to have raped the 14-year-old SSS 1 girl at Akure High School in Akure South Local Government Area of the state.

The trio, who are in SSS 2, attend the same school with the victim.

The incident, sources said, happened within the school premises.

Sources said the victim went into a nearby bush in the school to defecate and on her way back, the three boys waylaid and raped her.

One of sources said it was during the break period of the school that the boys monitored and ambushed the female student at the lonely place within the school.

The girl was reported to have walked into the classroom with blood stains on her uniform.

According to reports, the three friends had been trailing and disturbing the girl in school before the rape incident.

One of the boys was said to have earlier demanded for sex from the girl, but she turned him down. So, the boy called on his two friends to join in raping her.

