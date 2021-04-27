Three serial armed robbery suspects in Oyo Police net

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Three suspected armed robbers, who were apprehended in the Ogbomoso area of Oyo State, were on Monday paraded at the Eleyele Police Headquarters, Ibadan, by the Police Commissioner, Mrs Ngozi Onadeko.

The suspects are: Mohammed Ishaku, Abubakar Isah, and Mohammed Bawa.

According to the Police, the trio were alleged to have been dispossessing motorists and passengers of their valuables along Oolo Expressway, Ikoyi-Ile.

The arrest according to a copy of press release made available yo journalists by the Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, was effected on April 24, 2021 at about 0900hrs, “upon the receipt of credible and timely information and swift response of the tactical team attached to Ikoyi-Ile Division to the scene of crime.

“Upon arrest, suspects were found in possession of the following items (1) Three cutlasses, (2) Eleven different handsets, (3) Cash sum of Ten thousand, one hundred and forty naira only (N10,140), (4) One MP 3, (5) One touch light, (6) One Bintu Sudan perfume, (7) Two caps, (8) One used premier soap, (9) Two fire lighters, (10) One Computer wrist watch, (11) One eye glasses and (12) Two handset batteries.”

Osifeso added that: “While investigation is still in progress, it is worthy of note that one Tunde Kazeem ‘m’ who was among the victims of the robbery incident is presently on admission at Bowen Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, where he is receiving treatment. Subsequent development’s will be communicated with the unfolding of events.”

Like this: Like Loading...