Three siblings die in AAUA accident as mgt postpones exams

Three members of the same family were said to have lost their lives in the ghastly motor accident that occured at the gate of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akiko (AAUA) on Saturday.
The accident, which claimed not less than eight lives, occured when a truck carrying cement lost control and rammed into a shop very close to the university campus. A student, who confirmed the death of the siblings, said they were making photocopies when the trailer lost control and rammed into them, killing students, shop owners and residents of the town immediately.
Two of the siblings were final year students while the other was in part two. The school’s management, which could not confirm the actual number of casualties, has, however, postponed the first semester examinations that were supposed to start on Monday indefinitely. The management in a statement by the Acting Registrar, Mr Opeoluwa Akinfemiwa said the postponment was a mark of honour to those who lost their lives in the accident.
Akinfemiwa in his statement said: “The Management of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko received with great shock the news of an accident involving a trailer which occurred in the evening of today Saturday 23rd  January, 2021 in which some of our students sadly lost their lives.
“Management commiserates with the university community in particular and the Akungba community in general on the sad incident. Management had also informed government about this unfortunate incident and we are working with government to prevent a reoccurrence. “Meanwhile, as a temporary measure, Management has directed that the main gate should be closed with immediate effect.
“Staff and students are therefore requested to make use of the Sports Center gate, Guest House gate, eastern gate and the two small gates (i.e the one leading to the Works & Services Department and the one leading to the Student Union building).
“As a mark of respect for our departed students, the examinations scheduled to start on Monday 24th January, 2021 is hereby postponed till further notice.
“We appeal that our students should remain calm, as the university mourns those that lost their lives in this unfortunate incident.
“The university and the Ondo State government are working round the clock to institute permanent solutions to the problem of incessant road accidents along Ikare-Akungba road.”
This development came as concerned indigenes of the town, led by the Alale Akungba, Oba Isaac Sunday Adeyeye Ajimo have preferred a solution to the frequent accidents, which is the construction of a 20-kilometre bypass through the plain land between Akungba and Epinmi, to divert heavy trucks traffic from Ikare and Oka hills while commuting from Abuja to Lagos.
The youths of the town also urged the state and federal governments to intervene immediately to avert communal protest.

