Metro & Crime

Three soldiers, two bandits killed in Niger shootout

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

At least five people – three soldiers and two bandits – have been killed in a gun duel at Nasko town in Magama Local Government Area of Niger State. Addressing journalists yesterday shortly after a meeting with security chiefs in the state, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello said “on the military side only three died, while bodies of two bandits killed have been recovered. Others escaped with various degrees of injury”.

It was learnt that the abduction of a Chinese resulted in the exchange of fire between the bandits and the military. The Chinese is said to be one of the expatriates in the construction firm, handling the ongoing road construction in the area.

“Those three soldiers were killed by bandits and our security men are trailing them. I can assure you that they will be arrested soon. Some of the bandits were killed as two bodies have been recovered so far. I am very hopeful that in the next few hours or days we should be able to apprehend them,” Bello said.

The governor, however, said that although the state was still confronted with security challenges, the security forces were working tirelessly to address the challenges, especially in communities that recently suffered attacks of Boko Haram and bandits. He said: “We have a lot of security challenges. I hope very soon it will come to an end. The security forces are doing their best to tackle the situation.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: One dead, six rescued as building collapses in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter

  A male child has been recovered dead, while six adults have been rescued alive after a three-storey building collapsed in Lagos Island. The incident was said to have occurred overnight, at Freeman Street, but emergency responders have since arrived on the scene and are helping with rescue and recovery efforts. More details later… SHOCKING […]
Metro & Crime

Extortion: Court orders Lagos LG to pay motorist N1m damages

Posted on Author John Chikezie

An Ikeja High Court has ordered Oshodi Local Government Area (LGA) of Lagos to pay N1million compensation to a motorist, Mr Louis Idahosa for extorting N28,000 from him for allegedly driving against traffic (one-way).   Delivering the judgement, Justice Obafemi Adamson said that local governments lack the constitutional power to impound vehicles and to inflict […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Fire guts Katsina Central Market

Posted on Author Reporter

  Early morning fire destroys goods worth millions of naira at Katsina Central Market. The cause of the fire is yet to be identified and information about casualties. SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica