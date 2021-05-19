Three soldiers, two bandits killed in Niger shootout

At least five people – three soldiers and two bandits – have been killed in a gun duel at Nasko town in Magama Local Government Area of Niger State. Addressing journalists yesterday shortly after a meeting with security chiefs in the state, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello said “on the military side only three died, while bodies of two bandits killed have been recovered. Others escaped with various degrees of injury”.

It was learnt that the abduction of a Chinese resulted in the exchange of fire between the bandits and the military. The Chinese is said to be one of the expatriates in the construction firm, handling the ongoing road construction in the area.

“Those three soldiers were killed by bandits and our security men are trailing them. I can assure you that they will be arrested soon. Some of the bandits were killed as two bodies have been recovered so far. I am very hopeful that in the next few hours or days we should be able to apprehend them,” Bello said.

The governor, however, said that although the state was still confronted with security challenges, the security forces were working tirelessly to address the challenges, especially in communities that recently suffered attacks of Boko Haram and bandits. He said: “We have a lot of security challenges. I hope very soon it will come to an end. The security forces are doing their best to tackle the situation.”

