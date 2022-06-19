Metro & Crime

Three storey building collapses in Abia

A three-storey building near the popular Ahiaeke market on Umuahia-Ikot Ekpene Expressway on the outskirts of Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

The eight-flat apartment was being inhabited by some families as of the time of the incident.

No casualty has been reported as of the time of filing the report but sources attributed the building collapse to use of substandard materials.

Others said it was a long exposure of the building to harsh weather conditions.

A resident of the area, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the building collapsed under Saturday’s night rainfall in the Umuahia and adjourning cities.

It was learnt the building, though yet-to-be completed, has lasted for over 30 years.

It was gathered though some tenants have lived in the building for some years, sources say construction work began recently on the building apparently with the hope to complete the structure.

“This building started when I was in secondary school nearly forty years ago and has never been completed. But owing to scarcity of residential buildings people decided to inhabit it uncompleted leaving the owners the chance to complete it bit by bit as they collect more rent.

“The wing that collapsed is not yet fully inhabited as the would-be tenant just paid in the money which as you can see is being used to work out those flats,” a source said.

Tenants of the collapsed building were reportedly moving their property to a safer place as they shunned efforts to speak to journalists.

 

