Three-storey building collapses in Ebonyi

…. Umahi suspends capital city board members

A three-storey building under construction in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, collapsed on Wednesday morning.
This is even as Governor Dave Umahi has suspended indefinitely members of the Abakaliki Capital City Development Board (ACTDB) over the building collapse.
The building is located at Nkaliki Road opposite the Abakaliki Local Government Council Headquarters.
No lives were lost in the incident primarily due to the fact that the workers had not reported for work at the time it collapsed.
Top government officials, including the Secretary to the State Government, Kenneth Ugbala; Commissioner for Internal Security, Stanley Okoro Emegha; Special Assistant to the Governor on Capital Territory, Chinyelu Udoku and Chairman of Abakaliki Capital Territory Development Board (ACTDB) Dr. Uche Onwe visited the site.
Ugbala directed the immediate sealing of the site and demolition of the building.
Emegha on his part, directed that the Site Engineer be arrested.
Udoku on her part, directed that the ACTDB should provide the staff that gave approval for the building and all those in charge of monitoring the construction.
Onwe, ACTDB Chairman, said preliminary investigation revealed that the builders used sub standard materials and the building had a lot of structural defects.

Our Reporters

