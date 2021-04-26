Three students abducted as gunmen invade Benue varsity

Unknown gunmen on Saturday invaded the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi in Benue State and abducted three students.

New Telegrapgh learnt that the kidnappers stormed the North Core part of the institution shooting sporadically at about 10:20 pm and headed straight to the university’s lecture theatre where the students were studying and abducted and took them to unknown destination.

It was gathered that as a result of the attack, normal academic activities have been disrupted.

The university’s Public Relations Officer, Chief Mrs. Rosemary Waku, confirmed the incident to New Telegraph in her office.

Mrs. Waku said the abduction took place at about 10 pm last Saturday.

She said: “On Saturday April 21 at about 10 pm, some armed men suddenly entered the campus and went to the lecture theatre where the students reading at the old College of Engineering Theater Complex.

“They saw the students reading and carted them away. The university is not sure of how many students they were, but they are between three and four students,” said Waku.

The university’s PPRO said the matter had been reported to the police for possible investigation, and expressed the hope that the students would be released unhurt.

She said this is the first time the university would be witness such an incident, stressing that “what has been a major problem of the institution is invasion and attack on the school’s farmlands by Fulani herdsmen who come to graze their cattle.”

The state police command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Catherine Sewuese Anene, also confirmed the incident.

