Metro & Crime

Three suspected thieves burnt to death in Calabar

Posted on Author Clement James Calabar Comment(0)

Mobs have burnt three suspected robbers in Calabar, Calabar South Local Government Area of Cross River State.

 

The suspects were burnt with used tyres on Sunday night in different locations in Calabar.

 

One of the suspects, New Telegraph learnt, was burnt to death at Atu by Palm Street, while the second one was burnt at Mayne Avenue by Inyang and the third person was reportedly burnt at EfioAnwan Street, Anantigha, all in Calabar South. Witnesses said the trio were apprehended by different groups of people who lynched them.

 

“One of the thieves went to steal. He was caught and brought to Atu by Palm Street where he was living and was burnt to death. He used a master key to break into people’s houses and shops to steal. You can see the keys beside his burnt body,” one of the witnesses said.

 

A Keke NAPEP (tricycle) driver, who did not give his name, said the suspect killed at Mayne Avenue by Inyang, was a tricycle operator before he went into stealing. “He used to drive Keke NAPEP, suddenly he stopped. I didn’t know that he had gone into stealing.

 

The economy is hard but stealing is not the best option. Just look at the way he died; so bad.

 

He was struggling, so they broke his legs, before putting tyres on him and lighting the fire,” he said. Residents said the suspect killed at EfioAnwan was living in the area. “He stays around here and still went about stealing around here.

 

So, the people decided to end his life since whenever he is arrested by the police, he will come out, boast and still continue with his stealing, disturbing the neighbourhood,” one of the residents said.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Irene Ugbo, said he had been receiving calls from journalists about the incident, but that she was yet to be briefed. She said: “I will find out and get back to you. However, jungle justice is not the way out

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Protect yourselves, police tell Nigerians

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

‘Officers, men’s morale too low after EndSARS’ violence, humiliation   Police yesterday said the morale of officers and men of the force was still too low to be able to provide security for Nigerians.   A Divisional Police Officer (DPO), who said this in Abuja, said Nigerians should rather find a way to protect themselves […]
Metro & Crime

Man collects N43,000 from POS, uses wife, children as collateral

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Benin

A middle-aged man, identified simply as Mr. David, on Saturday abandoned his wife and three children at a Point of Sales (POS) at Oluku, near Benin, Edo State.   The man went to the POS shop with his wife, Mrs. Faith David, and three children, gave his Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card to the attendant […]
Metro & Crime

Osun clears air on CACOVID rice

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Osun State Food and Relief Committee yesterday revealed that it was now ready to receive delivery of 40, 332 units of 10kg bags of rice for onward distribution to residents of the state.   This is even as it expressed readiness to commence distribution of CACOVID rice on delivery.   However, the Committee has debunked […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica