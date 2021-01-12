Three suspected thieves burnt to death in Calabar

Mobs have burnt three suspected robbers in Calabar, Calabar South Local Government Area of Cross River State.

The suspects were burnt with used tyres on Sunday night in different locations in Calabar.

One of the suspects, New Telegraph learnt, was burnt to death at Atu by Palm Street, while the second one was burnt at Mayne Avenue by Inyang and the third person was reportedly burnt at EfioAnwan Street, Anantigha, all in Calabar South. Witnesses said the trio were apprehended by different groups of people who lynched them.

“One of the thieves went to steal. He was caught and brought to Atu by Palm Street where he was living and was burnt to death. He used a master key to break into people’s houses and shops to steal. You can see the keys beside his burnt body,” one of the witnesses said.

A Keke NAPEP (tricycle) driver, who did not give his name, said the suspect killed at Mayne Avenue by Inyang, was a tricycle operator before he went into stealing. “He used to drive Keke NAPEP, suddenly he stopped. I didn’t know that he had gone into stealing.

The economy is hard but stealing is not the best option. Just look at the way he died; so bad.

He was struggling, so they broke his legs, before putting tyres on him and lighting the fire,” he said. Residents said the suspect killed at EfioAnwan was living in the area. “He stays around here and still went about stealing around here.

So, the people decided to end his life since whenever he is arrested by the police, he will come out, boast and still continue with his stealing, disturbing the neighbourhood,” one of the residents said.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Irene Ugbo, said he had been receiving calls from journalists about the incident, but that she was yet to be briefed. She said: “I will find out and get back to you. However, jungle justice is not the way out

