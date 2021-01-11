Metro & Crime

Three suspected thieves burnt to death in Calabar

Clement James, Calabar

Three thieves who defied the eight-hour (10pm – 6am) curfew still in place in Cross River State, were on Sunday burnt to death in Calabar South Local Government Area of the state.

Our correspondent learnt that the suspects were all burnt to death with car tyres on Sunday night at different locations in the city.
One of the suspects, New Telegraph learnt, was burnt to death at Atu by Palm Street, while the second one was burnt at Mayne Avenue by Inyang and the third person was reportedly burnt at Efio Anwan Street at Anantigha, all in Calabar South.
Eyewitnesses said the trio went on rampage at different locations before they were apprehended by different groups of mobs who lynched them.
The eye witness, who refused to mention his name, said about one of the burnt thieves: “He went to steal at a different location, so he was caught and brought to Atu by Palm Street where he lives and burnt to death. He uses a master key to break into people’s houses and shops to steal. You can see the keys beside his burnt body.”

