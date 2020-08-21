Three teenagers defile, murder 13-year-old girl in Katsina

Police have apprehended three teenage serial rapists who allegedly defiled and killed a 13-year-old girl in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gambo Isah, disclosed this while parading the suspects before journalists at the state Police Command Headquarters in Katsina. Isah said on August 14, 2020 at 3.45pm, based on a tip-off, the police arrested the three suspects – Mubarak Lawan (16), Anas Ibrahim (15) and Aliyu Mika (15) – all of Danmusa town.

The PPRO said the trio conspired, attacked and defiled Safiya Basiru (13) of Dutsen-Dadi village in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina Statetate, on their farm and thereafter threw her into a nearby pond, where she got drowned. He said: “The body of the victim was later recovered and taken to Danmusa Hospital where she was confirmed dead.

In the course of investigation, the suspects confessed to the commission of the crime. Investigation is ongoing.” In another development, the police arrested three suspected members of a drug syndicate supplying illicit drugs to bandits. Isah said the suspects were in possession of dismantled motorcycles suspected to have been received from bandits along Funtua Local Government Area of Katsina State and Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State. He said: “On August 18, 2020, based on credible intelligence, the command, during sting operations in some locations in the frontline areas, arrested members of the syndicate with tramadol, D5 and Exol tablets.”

The PPRO gave the names of the suspects as Sani Musa (30) of Sheme village in Faskari Local Government Area, Nuhu Lawal (30) of Yar Goje village in Kankara Local Government Area and Umaru Amadu alias ‘NO GREE’ (35) of Dutsinma Local Government Area, all of Katsina State. Isah added that in the course of investigation, 550 D5 tablets, 39 tramadol tablets and 230 Exol tables were recovered. He said: “The suspects have confessed to the commission of the offence while effort is on to arrest their ring leader one Rabe Karofi alias Rabe Kwayu.”

