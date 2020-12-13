Three times Davido showed compassionate side

After he became one of the highest paid musicians in Africa, a lot has been said about Davido’s character.

While many of his fans believe he must be very arrogant because of his rich and famous status, others see him as proud and bossy. Others created an impression of his personality from his past behavior on a television program titled ‘Punked’ But a few times, David Adeleke have made his fans and nay sayers doubt their perception about his real personality.

The first time his compassionate side was seen was when he surprised his security man, who Man’s his gate with a breakfast food tray estimated to worth N25,000. The story and gesture went viral on social media.

Then recently, his announcement to be the Best man for his personal driver who is to wed soon. Presently, the death of his personal bodyguard has left the baby daddy devastated.

His social media handle for the past few days has been special thoughts about the man who became more than an employee to him. Though many of his fans say that his compassion started after he started having children, the fact remains that the singer may have kept these his good qualities away from the public for a reason.

