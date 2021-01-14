News

Three UN peacekeepers killed, six wounded in Mali attack

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Three United Nations peacekeepers were killed and six wounded in central Mali on Wednesday after a convoy struck an explosive device and came under fire, the U.N. said in a statement.
It was not clear who carried out the attack about 20 kilometres (12 miles) north of the town of Bambara-Maoudé in the Timbuktu region, reports Reuters.
Islamist groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State operate in the region and have made much of the West African country ungovernable.
The dead peacekeepers were from Cote d’Ivoire, the country’s defence ministry said in a statement.
The U.N. mission in Mali, known as MINUSMA, has over 13,000 troops to contain violence caused by various armed groups in the north and centre of the country.
The mission has recorded about 230 fatalities since then, making it the deadliest of the U.N.’s more than dozen peacekeeping missions.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Ondo 2020: Akeredolu visits Oke, others, seeks reconciliation

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State yesterday paid an unscheduled visit to the residence of Chief Olusola Oke and Ambassador Sola Iji, 24 hours after he defeated them during primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held on Monday in Akure, Ondo State capital. Akeredolu, who was accompanied by the Chairman of the APC, Ade […]
News Top Stories

Buhari: Nigeria lost $3bn in 6 years to gold smuggling

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

FG targets 250,000 jobs, $500m annual taxes from mining …plans building of gold refineries President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that Nige-ria lost about $3 billion to illegal gold smuggling between 2012 and 2018. The President made this disclosure yesterday at the official presentation of locally mined gold bars by the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Development […]
News Top Stories

Bandits kill 3 officers, 13 soldiers in Katsina

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

*Military: 17 bandits, 1 officer, 2 soldiers killed The Nigerian military has suffered large casualties in Katsina State, after suspected armed bandits ambushed troops advancing towards a bandits’ leader’s camp at Shimfida in Jibia Local Government Area.   Highly placed establishment sources, who spoke in confidence with New Telegraph, said the troops of the Nigerian Army […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica