Three vehicles razed as gunmen attack another Anambra police station

Gunmen in the early hours of yesterday attacked a police station in Anaku, Ayamelum Local Government Area of Anambra State. They were however repelled by police officers on duty, but they had succeeded in setting three operational vehicles in the station ablaze before fleeing. Anambra State Police command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga who confirmed the incident said the gunmen after being successfully repelled threw a locally made explosive into the compound, but no casualties were recorded.

He said police in Anambra are more determined now than ever, to protect all their facilities from attacks, and also face the attackers: “The Anambra police operatives are more firm and courageous, following the successful repel of an attack in the early hours of today, 20/4/2022 at Anaku divisional headquarters.

“The operatives stood firm and engaged the hoodlums which made them flee the scene. Also, the miscreants in a bid to escape threw bon fires inside the station and it affected three of police operational vehicles. No casualty on the part of police and all police arms are intact “Meanwhile, police reinforcement is already there, operation is still ongoing and further details shall be communicated,” he told New Telegraph.

 

