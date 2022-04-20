Metro & Crime

Three vehicles razed as unknown gunmen attack Anambra Police Station

Unknown gunmen, Wednesday morning, attacked Ayamelum Divisional Police Station at Anaku in Anambra State.

The hoolums were, however, repelled by police operatives on duty. But they succeeded to set some operational vehicles in the station ablaze.

Three vehicles were burnt down, but the station was not affected, a source said.

DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, the state police public relations officer, said: “The attack was successfully repelled by our officers. We didn’t record any casualties.

“Our arms are intact and our men are in high spirit. Operations are still ongoing in the area to arrest the hoodlums.”

It should be noted that attacks orchestrated by unknown gunmen had increased in Anambra State since Governor Charles Soludo assumed office last month.

 

