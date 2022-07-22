Three vital secrets to becoming successful – BKGlam Group CEO, Bukkykoga

International businesswoman and founder of BKGlam Group, Bukonla Ifedayo Esan, who is fondly referred to as ‘Bukkykoga’, has revealed three crucial keys required to become a successful person.

The fashion mogul is a Lagos-born entrepreneur who has lived for many years in the United Kingdom where she started into entrepreneurship in 2015.

Bukkykoga’s BKGlam Group comprises an event-planning outfit, BKGlam Events, and fashion and styling subsidiary, BKGlam International. Both brands are renowned in England and Europe because of their first-class service delivery.

Bukkykoga, who is also a British citizen, has established herself as a ‘big fish’ in event-planning sector, as well as a force to reckon with in the fashion business, styling who is who in the society and overall, successfully penetrating markets in England and Nigeria.

Bukkykoga started out in business seven years ago–two years after she graduated from Plymouth University, United Kingdom, with a degree in Business Administration and Human Resources.

In less than a decade, Bukonla Ifedayo Esan has become a renowned name in the hospitality and fashion sectors, not only in the UK, but in Europe and around the world, for her uncommon styling prowess, and the level to which she has taken event planning and hosting.

Bukkykoga literally stole the show at the 2022 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, (AMVCA), where Nollywood stars, including Toyin Abraham, acknowledged their apparel were from the BKGlam label.

Bukkykoga is an embodiment of inspiration, and in a recent post on social media, she disclosed what she considered as secrets to her success. According to her, training, determination and hardwork are the ingredients needed by anyone to achieve his or her dream in life.

She wrote on her Instagram page that: “Don’t ever let someone else tell you what you are not capable of. With training, determination and hardwork, you can eventually do anything you set your mind to. Remember, your believes are a choice. So make the choice to believe in yourself, no matter what anyone else says.”

