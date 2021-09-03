Three weeks to go until Propak West Africa

Returning to the Landmark Centre, Lagos from September 14 to 16, 2021, Propak West Africa promises to re-energise the packaging, printing, plastics and food processing industry and act as the catalyst to get the manufacturing sector moving once again. With 3,500 visitors expected at the Landmark Centre next month all eager to meet with the 80 or so brands from the region and around the globe, all of whom will be providing the missing links for supply chains to get back up to full speed. Companies that will be showcasing their products this year include Atlas Copco, Bobst, Canon, CIS Buro, Exact Solutions, Fas Agro, Ishida, Miele, Neofyton, Reifenhauser to name but a few. Alongside the exhibition and the multitude of equipment available to view onsite, the Propak West Africa conference will also be returning. This year the focus is largely on improving the sustainability of the sector, utilising new practices developed in recent years and providing examples of how these can be applied in Nigeria.
