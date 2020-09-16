Three ‘Yahoo boys’ fleeing police die in auto crash in Osun

Adeolu Adeyemo, Osogbo

Osogbo, the Osun State capital, boiled Tuesday night following the death of three suspected internet fraudsters who were trying to evade police operatives.

New Telegraph learnt that trouble started when the policemen chased the alleged fraudsters along Oba Adesoji Aderemi East bye pass in a bid to dispossess them of their laptops and get them arrested.

However, in the process the vehicle, in which the alleged ‘yahoo boys’ were fleeing in, somersaulted costing them their lives. The policemen reportedly then hurriedly left the scene of the accident.

The development, however, irked an irate mob around the vicinity who staged a protest round the town to register their grievances over the unfortunate incident.

Meanwhile, efforts to get reaction from the police proved abortive as the line of the command spokesperson was not going through at the time of filing this report.

