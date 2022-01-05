Three years after, Anambra yet to pay minimum wage – NLC

The Anambra State wing of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said that the state government has not implemented the new minimum wage three year after the bill was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari. The state NLC Chairman, Chinwe Orizu disclosed this at a press conference in Awka, the Anambra State capital, where he recalled that the National Minimum Wage Bill was signed into law by President Buhari in 2019. The bill, which recommended N30,000 as the new national minimum wage, was earlier passed by the National Assembly.

Following the presidential assent to the minimum wage, the bill officially became an Act of the National Assembly, giving workers the right to sue an employer or authorise the Minister of Labour to take action against such an employer in the event of refusal to pay the stipulated wage. Orizu said that efforts by her predecessor, Jerry Nnubia-led NLC to work out an acceptable minimum wage for the workers in the state were frustrated by some government officials. While commending the outgoing governor, Willie Obiano, for regular payment of workers in the state, Orizu, however, noted that the state workers were among the least paid in the country.

She, therefore, vowed to take up the issue of unpaid gratuities and implementation of acceptable minimum wage in the state with the incoming governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo. She said: “This NLC’s administration in the state shall assiduously work to ensure that the workers enjoy all the goodies of a diligent worker as our main interest is to fight for the rights and welfare of workers in the state. “We will lay everything on the table and we hope he (Soludo) will understand the need to give the workers and retirees their dues”. She alleged of a plot by some government officials to hijack the NLC leadership in the state, adding that the attention of the organised labour had been drawn to reports making the rounds that a set of people masquerading as labour leaders had been sponsored to disorganise NLC in Anambra State.

