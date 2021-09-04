Thrills of exploring Osun, Ekiti, Kwara states tourist attractions

Travelling through Osun, Ekiti and Kwara states, spending four days and three nights, in exploring some of the tourist attractions of these three south western states was a life time experience and fun filled.

Day One

Travelling has always been a fantastic opportunity for me to discover new worlds. The three states tour began from Osun State with Osun Osogbo Sacred Groove, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation’s (UNESCO) World Heritage Site, as the first port of call coming in from Ibadan, Oyo State capital. It was a dream come true as over the years one has heard tell tales about the groove and always dreamt of visiting it. I was extremely happy and delighted to visit the groove a day to the grand finale of this year’s Osun Osogbo Cultural Festival, which was celebrated last month. At the groove, one connected with some of Nigerian young tour operators who were also on ground. The list include Bolaji Seun and team, Ngozi of Mizfasa Trips and Rasheed of Afro Trips. Together, we explored the beauties of this natural enclave that offers a lot to visitors. Thereafter, we headed to Nike Art Gallery Workshop and Production site in another part of the town where we viewed a number of art works on display and interacted with the artistes as they engaged in their craft. We also connected with another young Nigerian tour operator, Omotosho Hakeem at the gallery. He is regarded as the chief tourism promoter of Kwara State.

Day Two

It was the grand finale of Osun Osogbo Cultural Festival and it was a great witnessing the festival that had massive crowd in attendance. It was a rare cultural display with a lot of entertainment and showpieces by the different groups. We left for Ekiti State thereafter. It was mine first visit to the state that is dubbed the Fountain of Knowledge. Ikogosi town, home of Ikogosi Warm Spring, was our first stop over.

Day Three

As early as 7am the next day, we toured the spring, which is the most popular attraction of the state. It was a marvel to behold, as one was fascinated among others by the point where both the cold and hot water meets. We also explored other sections of the sprawling resort, which has an attractive natural pull, such as the swimming pool that is noted for its warmth all – day and season as it gets water from the spring. At 10am we left for Arinta Waterfalls, which is about 25 minutes drive from Ikogosi. It was a beautiful fall and we had a lot of fun and spent time on video and photo shoot. Arinta Waterfalls is located in Ipole Iloro town, Ekiti State. Later in the day, the train moved to Omu Aran in Kwara State, a distance of two hours drive from Aramoko, Ekiti State. From Omu Aran we spent another one hour on the road to Ero Omola Waterfalls. It was a bumpy ride due to the bad nature of the road but we had to endure it. It was an enchanting fall to behold. We came across three elders on our way who graciously agreed to be our guide to the waterfalls. Of the 13 tourists on the trip, only seven of us had the boldness to make it to the summit of the waterfalls as the others developed cold feet at sighting the sprawling and majestic falls. Ero Omola Waterfalls, which is located in Idofin Igbana, Oke Ero Local Government Area of the state is a recently discovered destination. We had an amazing time at the fall before departing for Ilorin for the night. Day Four We set out by 9am. First, we visited the Emir’s Palace in Ilorin. You need to see the wonderful architecture of the Mosque close by the Emir’s Palace. The tour guide took us round the premises full of amazing history. We were wowed. The Emir’s Palace is located at Oja Oba, Ilorin. At about 12noon we left for the Ilorin Crushed Rock. It took us about 30 minutes to get to the crushed site. It is another beautiful destination to behold and a place to be. We did video and photo shoots at the site. Shortly after we left for the hotel and then departed to our respective destinations signaling the end of the four days and three nights tour across the three states. It was an amazing tour for me and also, the experience was great. I enjoyed every bit of the places visited as I got to know more places. *Samuel Olaniyan Olusola is of Olaniyan Travels based in Lanlate, Ibarapa, Oyo State

