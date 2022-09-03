Thrills of Leboku Festival 2022

This year’s Leboku Festival, which was celebrated by the people of Ugep in Yakurr Local Government Area of Cross River State last month, was filled with fun, excitement, and colours as the people were thrilled by different entertaining activities. Known as the celebration of the New Year Festival, it afforded the people the opportunity not only to thank God for rich harvest but also for the prosperity and peace that they have enjoyed while praying for more goodness in the years ahead.

It was also an occasion to interact and showcase the cultural heritage of the people, with people of all ages, particularly the young maidens, parading the streets down to Yakurr Peace Stadium in Ugep, in different traditional attires, with many attired in the festival’s customary way of body adornments, exuding their feminine attractions in a sensual way.

The one-month long celebration, which culminated in the grand finale on Saturday August 20, witnessed a number of entertaining activities, which included wrestling competition, exhibition of farm produce, with yam taking the front burner, Etangala masquerade showpiece, cultural dance and music, arts and craft as well beauty pageant, with Abam Henry emerging as Mr. Leboku Festival while Efah Livinus won Miss Leboku Festival crown.

The traditional ruler of Yakurr who is known as the Obol Lopon of Ugep, HRM Ofem Eteng, expressed thanks to God for the opportunity to celebrate another festival, which he said is a tradition that has unified the people over the years, praying for a more bounteous harvest. He also commended the state governor, Senator Ben Ayade, for his support in the successful staging of the festival this year. While MTN Nigeria, the major sponsor of the event, added colours and excitement to the festival through their various activations.

