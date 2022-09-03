Travel & Tourism

Thrills of Leboku Festival 2022

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

This year’s Leboku Festival, which was celebrated by the people of Ugep in Yakurr Local Government Area of Cross River State last month, was filled with fun, excitement, and colours as the people were thrilled by different entertaining activities. Known as the celebration of the New Year Festival, it afforded the people the opportunity not only to thank God for rich harvest but also for the prosperity and peace that they have enjoyed while praying for more goodness in the years ahead.

It was also an occasion to interact and showcase the cultural heritage of the people, with people of all ages, particularly the young maidens, parading the streets down to Yakurr Peace Stadium in Ugep, in different traditional attires, with many attired in the festival’s customary way of body adornments, exuding their feminine attractions in a sensual way.

The one-month long celebration, which culminated in the grand finale on Saturday August 20, witnessed a number of entertaining activities, which included wrestling competition, exhibition of farm produce, with yam taking the front burner, Etangala masquerade showpiece, cultural dance and music, arts and craft as well beauty pageant, with Abam Henry emerging as Mr. Leboku Festival while Efah Livinus won Miss Leboku Festival crown.

The traditional ruler of Yakurr who is known as the Obol Lopon of Ugep, HRM Ofem Eteng, expressed thanks to God for the opportunity to celebrate another festival, which he said is a tradition that has unified the people over the years, praying for a more bounteous harvest. He also commended the state governor, Senator Ben Ayade, for his support in the successful staging of the festival this year. While MTN Nigeria, the major sponsor of the event, added colours and excitement to the festival through their various activations.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

St.Ange receives Honourary Membership of Global India Business Forum

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The Seychelles former Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine, Alain St.Ange, has been conferred with the Honourary Membership of Global India Business Forum. Dr. Jitendra Joshi of the Global India Business Forum presented St.Ange with the certificate at a brief ceremony. St.Ange, who also heads Saint Ange Tourism Consultancy, is currently on a […]
Travel & Tourism

FTAN to engage FG on tourism development, promotion

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

As tourism operators in Nigeria look forward to a new dawn in 2022, the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) has promised to lead from the front as its hopes to start the year with constructive engagement with the government in developing and promoting Nigerian tourism. This is even as the federation prepares to […]
Travel & Tourism

WTD 2020 celebration: NTDC DG, Coker, tasks on domestic tourism

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The Director General of Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Folorunsho Folarin Coker, has tasked Nigerians on focusing on domestic tourism as the country grapples with economic crisis foisted on its by the impact of COVID – 19. Coker made this call during the celebration of this year’s World Tourism Day, with the them: ‘Tourism and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica