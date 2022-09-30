Business

ThriveAgric unveils marketplace for 1m smallholder farmers

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comments Off on ThriveAgric unveils marketplace for 1m smallholder farmers

ThriveAgric, a fast-growing technology-driven agricultural company, has unveiled the first of many initiatives, the ThriveAgric Marketplace, under its new strategy of ‘Farmer Obsession’ through which the company seeks to champion total wellbeing for smallholder farmers, with the end goal of promoting commercial over subsistence farming, and in turn, food security.

The ThriveAgric Marketplace is aimed at increasing local food production, boosting aggregation of farm produce in high demand, and enabling access to premium markets through trade and supply to domestic & global offtakers. Beyond the company’s outgrower programme, its marketplace also offers farmers access to quality and affordable farming inputs and tools such as seeds, fertilizer, crop protection products, grains, and water pumps. This year alone, the ThriveAgric Marketplace with over 500 warehouses spread across 20 states in Nigeria has aggregated and supplied over 100,000 metric tonnes of soyabeans, paddy rice, maize, sorghum, millet, and wheat, to the Nigeria Commodity Exchange (NCX), Flour Mills of Nigeria, Gerawa Rice Mills Ltd, Amo Byng Nig. Ltd, Leboil Ltd, Salco Ltd, ASM Nig. Ltd, Falke Oil, and more.

The company has also collaborated with the Flour Milling Association of Nigeria (FMAN) to drive import substitutions, by funding 10,000 wheat farmers in the 2021 dry season. Commenting on the initiative and new strategy, Chief Executive Officer, ThriveAgric, Uka Eje, expressed the company’s desire to transform agricultural infrastructures in Africa. He said: “In recent times, experts argue that agricultural production in Sub-Saharan Africa remains lower than the rest of the world due to factors such as limiting regulations, climate, soil quality, disease, and a reliance on subsistence farming.”

 

Our Reporters

