Throne Homes launches affordable housing in Abuja

Throne Investment Homes Limited (TIHL), one of the real estate development and construction companies in Nigeria has launched its affordable housing initiative in Abuja. The initiative according to the company is aimed at ensuring that with as little as N50, 000, residents in the capital city stand a chance to own their dream homes. To drive this initiative further, the brand has brought on board Osas Ighodaro, Sharon Ooja, IamNasboy, Brain Jotter and Saheed Osupa as brand ambassadors. TIHL is driven by passion to provide the best living Home experience for all living in Abuja metropolis and beyond.

These affordable homes are currently available at Lugbe Layout 1 CRD, Aco, Idu Train Station and Apo. Speaking on the launch of the initiative, Mr. Olalekan Micheal Ilori, CEO/Chairman of Throne Group, expressed his excitement for the launch of this initiative and the amount of boundless opportunities it presents for those seeking quality and affordable housing in Abuja and beyond He also stressed the need for proper housing structures with great finishing that Throne homes promises to deliver on. Adding, he promised that standards would not be compromised.

