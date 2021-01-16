Arts & Entertainments

Through Shenjobi’s lens, ‘Beauty Within The Struggle’ in Makoko, Agungi

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

Orry Shenjobi’s debut solo exhibition which recently held at Ikoyi, Lagos-based art house, ANGELS & MUSE, brings to the fore the beauty found within challenging circumstances, the sheer resilience and adaptability in the face of environmental and socio-economic challenges.

Titled ‘Beauty Within the Struggle’, exhibition showcases a collection of mixed media paintings and photographs. The work in this collection offers a chance to experience stories captured around Lagos, majority of which are from the shantytown of Makoko, located on the Lagos lagoon.

A Nigerian multidisciplinary artist who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Product Design from the University of Leeds, Shenjobi took an interest in art starting at the secondary school level and proceeded to study it at an advanced level – Pre-university.

Having been born in London and raised in Lagos, both cities’ influences are apparent in her exploration of the mélange of cultures in heterogeneous populations through her unique Nigerian lens.

Her mixed media paintings are primarily focused on highlighting social issues, whether local or global, by bringing together distinct, personal narratives; from everyday life to activities of friends and strangers; she captures these moments in order to create a chorus of diverse individuals to be seen and heard.

No doubt, her process of working directly on photographs makes her paintings feel as close to the realms of reality as possible, creating unique characters while still allowing viewers to be immersed in the captured scenes. She conveys a sense “of vibrancy and photorealism through her distinct layering and texturing of surfaces, which aid in emphasising human complexity and vulnerability.”

In a chat with journalists at the exhibition venue, Shenjobi, who is an advocate of female representation in and exposure to art, and a co-founder of ‘Women in Art’, a digital platform focused on featuring the works of women passionate about their art, her art journey started at a very tender age. Growing up, she noticed that she could draw but she didn’t take it seriously until the end of secondary school. According to her, after her B. Sc in Product Design from the University of Leeds, she came back to Nigeria in 2019 for the mandatory National Youth Service (NYSC) programme. “I had always wanted to have an exhibition of my works.

So, I took these photos three years ago and I thought I could use the service year to develop more ideas to complete this collection,” she recalled. She disclosed that the exhibition was motivated by people, adding that regardless of socioeconomic or political conditions, there is always an unfailing liveliness that buzzes through the city’s streets, indicating the people’s resilient hearts.

“Despite often facing overwhelming adversity, their sheer happiness and adaptability aids in making apparent one truth; life, with its peaks and troughs, is a beautiful journey and all we can do is move forward. In this act of striving forward, in plowing through uncomfortable experiences and learning from mistakes, we develop and bloom. We become. But we also should not forget that even amidst difficulty, the beauty of life still abounds,” she said.

The objective of this exhibition, she explained, was to highlight the beauty found within challenging circumstances by exploring the stories and perspectives of the unheard. “It is for this reason that Makoko was chosen. With its various media coverage and location right opposite one of the longest and busiest bridges in Africa, its inhabitants are seen yet not heard due to their symbolic isolation from society as we know it.

Often heralded as Lagos’ quintessential slum, the narratives surrounding Makoko and its inhabitants are by and large those of poverty, suffering, and despair, with a surgical focus on the populace’s survival. “However, upon further exploration of the community with open eyes, I could feel the same lively buzz through the community as I do on the city streets; the children played joyfully, the men laughed heartily amongst themselves, and the women traded with lively determination, antithetical to the described feelings of hopelessness often depicted by contemporary representations. Despite the very critical living conditions, they are still able to live, to thrive, and to love.

“With this, my goal became clear: to depict the life and camaraderie of the community to portray a fresh perspective. I aim to bring to light this beauty, informing my audience of life and hope that abounds amidst difficulties.” Shenjobi said. Some of the works on display include ‘SHAKARA – IRUN DIDI’ – Photograph Shot by: Orry Shenjobi – Makoko, Lagos); ‘BOYS WHO PLAY- (Photograph Shot by Eseosa Benson - Agungi, Lagos);BRING BACK OUR GIRLS (#BBOG)- (Photograph Shot by Tayo Adeoye - Falomo, Ikoyi, Lagos);THE FUNKY BUNCH’ – (Photograph Shot by Orry Shenjobi – Makoko, Lagos); `ALADE ‘THE CROWNED ONE’ – (Photograph Shot by Oritsetsemaye Jemide – Makoko, Lagos); ‘OJÀ LORI OMI – market on water – (Photograph Shot by Orry Shenjobi – Makoko, Lagos) and ‘IRETIOLUWA ‘GOD’s HOPE’ – (Photograph Shot by Oritsetsemaye Jemide – Makoko, Lagos). Ultimately, Shenjobi plans to expand her practice by combining techniques and themes with ideas and inspirations from other industries.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Hollywood producer, Prince Azim of Brunei, dies aged 38

Posted on Author Reporter

  Prince Azim of Brunei – a film producer who rubbed shoulders with the rich and famous – has died aged 38 due to an unclear cause. The southeast Asian country’s government declared a week of national mourning after the prince died on Saturday in the capital, Bandar Seri Begawan, reports Sky News. According to […]
Arts & Entertainments

Lilian Afegbai deactivates IG account after mother’s recount on UNIBEN student murder

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Lilian Afegbai, a Nollywood actress, has deactivated her Instagram account, shortly after an old video of Carol Afegbai, her mother, recounting the killing of Ibrahim Momodu, a student, in 2013, surfaced online. The actress had earlier joined #EndSARS protesters to condemn police brutality in the country. But some Nigerians had called her out, recounting how […]
Arts & Entertainments

Cuppy signs new deal with label company, Platoon, for release of her debut album

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nigerian DJ and artist, DJ Cuppy has announced that her new album will be released through label services company, Platoon. This comes a few weeks after she was announced as the new host of Africa Now on Apple Music. Her debut album which will be titled Original Copy is said to be ready and primed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica