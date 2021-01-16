Through Shenjobi’s lens, ‘Beauty Within The Struggle’ in Makoko, Agungi

Orry Shenjobi’s debut solo exhibition which recently held at Ikoyi, Lagos-based art house, ANGELS & MUSE, brings to the fore the beauty found within challenging circumstances, the sheer resilience and adaptability in the face of environmental and socio-economic challenges.

Titled ‘Beauty Within the Struggle’, exhibition showcases a collection of mixed media paintings and photographs. The work in this collection offers a chance to experience stories captured around Lagos, majority of which are from the shantytown of Makoko, located on the Lagos lagoon.

A Nigerian multidisciplinary artist who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Product Design from the University of Leeds, Shenjobi took an interest in art starting at the secondary school level and proceeded to study it at an advanced level – Pre-university.

Having been born in London and raised in Lagos, both cities’ influences are apparent in her exploration of the mélange of cultures in heterogeneous populations through her unique Nigerian lens.

Her mixed media paintings are primarily focused on highlighting social issues, whether local or global, by bringing together distinct, personal narratives; from everyday life to activities of friends and strangers; she captures these moments in order to create a chorus of diverse individuals to be seen and heard.

No doubt, her process of working directly on photographs makes her paintings feel as close to the realms of reality as possible, creating unique characters while still allowing viewers to be immersed in the captured scenes. She conveys a sense “of vibrancy and photorealism through her distinct layering and texturing of surfaces, which aid in emphasising human complexity and vulnerability.”

In a chat with journalists at the exhibition venue, Shenjobi, who is an advocate of female representation in and exposure to art, and a co-founder of ‘Women in Art’, a digital platform focused on featuring the works of women passionate about their art, her art journey started at a very tender age. Growing up, she noticed that she could draw but she didn’t take it seriously until the end of secondary school. According to her, after her B. Sc in Product Design from the University of Leeds, she came back to Nigeria in 2019 for the mandatory National Youth Service (NYSC) programme. “I had always wanted to have an exhibition of my works.

So, I took these photos three years ago and I thought I could use the service year to develop more ideas to complete this collection,” she recalled. She disclosed that the exhibition was motivated by people, adding that regardless of socioeconomic or political conditions, there is always an unfailing liveliness that buzzes through the city’s streets, indicating the people’s resilient hearts.

“Despite often facing overwhelming adversity, their sheer happiness and adaptability aids in making apparent one truth; life, with its peaks and troughs, is a beautiful journey and all we can do is move forward. In this act of striving forward, in plowing through uncomfortable experiences and learning from mistakes, we develop and bloom. We become. But we also should not forget that even amidst difficulty, the beauty of life still abounds,” she said.

The objective of this exhibition, she explained, was to highlight the beauty found within challenging circumstances by exploring the stories and perspectives of the unheard. “It is for this reason that Makoko was chosen. With its various media coverage and location right opposite one of the longest and busiest bridges in Africa, its inhabitants are seen yet not heard due to their symbolic isolation from society as we know it.

Often heralded as Lagos’ quintessential slum, the narratives surrounding Makoko and its inhabitants are by and large those of poverty, suffering, and despair, with a surgical focus on the populace’s survival. “However, upon further exploration of the community with open eyes, I could feel the same lively buzz through the community as I do on the city streets; the children played joyfully, the men laughed heartily amongst themselves, and the women traded with lively determination, antithetical to the described feelings of hopelessness often depicted by contemporary representations. Despite the very critical living conditions, they are still able to live, to thrive, and to love.

“With this, my goal became clear: to depict the life and camaraderie of the community to portray a fresh perspective. I aim to bring to light this beauty, informing my audience of life and hope that abounds amidst difficulties.” Shenjobi said. Some of the works on display include ‘SHAKARA – IRUN DIDI’ – Photograph Shot by: Orry Shenjobi – Makoko, Lagos); ‘BOYS WHO PLAY - (Photograph Shot by Eseosa Benson - Agungi, Lagos); BRING BACK OUR GIRLS (#BBOG) - (Photograph Shot by Tayo Adeoye - Falomo, Ikoyi, Lagos); THE FUNKY BUNCH’ – (Photograph Shot by Orry Shenjobi – Makoko, Lagos); `ALADE ‘THE CROWNED ONE’ – (Photograph Shot by Oritsetsemaye Jemide – Makoko, Lagos); ‘OJÀ LORI OMI – market on water – (Photograph Shot by Orry Shenjobi – Makoko, Lagos) and ‘IRETIOLUWA ‘GOD’s HOPE’ – (Photograph Shot by Oritsetsemaye Jemide – Makoko, Lagos). Ultimately, Shenjobi plans to expand her practice by combining techniques and themes with ideas and inspirations from other industries.

